Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny get cozy in front row at Milan Fashion Week

Milan, Italy - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny took their "low-key" romance across the pond for Milan Fashion Week!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attended the Gucci 2024 spring fashion show together during Milan Fashion Week. © Collage: Screenshot/X/21metgala & GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

On Thursday, the 27-year-old supermodel and the 29-year-old Grammy-winning artist were captured landing in Milan after flying in what appeared to be a private jet.

The lovebirds were spotted with Kendall's entourage as they headed to their stays for the yearly fashion event.

The following day, Kendall and Bunny, born Benito Ocasio, were seen front and center for the Gucci 2024 spring show.

While sitting next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Kenny went pantless again in a beige, double-breasted trench coach that featured a flattering belt that cinched her tiny waist, plus matching buckle features on each cuff.

The Kardashians star complimented the fit with a pair of red, pointed-toe slingbacks that are perfect for the fall, a dark red iteration purse, shades, and sculptural gold earrings.

Meanwhile, the Tití Me Preguntó artist's look consisted of a white button-down shirt, jeans, and a cozy beige beanie with shades.