Kendall Jenner scores big Forbes honor with 818 Tequila: "It wasn't always that easy"
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has become the latest Kardashian-Jenner to grace the cover of Forbes magazine!
On Tuesday, the 28-year-old supermodel dished on how she made her 818 Tequila brand a success without relying on her fame.
Kendall was named one of the magazine's "30 under 30" class of 2023 and a "mobile mogul" due to her brand's popularity.
The Kardashians star shared, "I wanted the liquid and the brand to stand on their own and for people to love it without me even having to be a part of it because I just wanted it to be that good."
She also confessed that creating a tequila line was an "intentional" decision that she didn't make lightly.
Kendall Jenner reveals why she got into the tequila business
"I don't want to do anything that doesn't align with my vibes, or my morals, or my feelings and things that really make me feel good and make me feel excited to wake up in the morning," Kendall explained, adding, "And I had to work to get to that place, it wasn't always that easy."
As for advice she would give her younger self, the 2023 honoree replied, "That advice is: 'Stop and smell the roses when you can, as cheesy as that sounds. But I would also tell her, enjoy the ride, it's going to be a beautiful one.'
Before Kendall, sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also graced the cover of Forbes in 2016 and 2018, respectively.
Cover photo: PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP