Kendall Jenner scores big Forbes honor with 818 Tequila: "It wasn't always that easy"

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has become the latest Kardashian-Jenner to grace the cover of Forbes magazine!

Kendall Jenner has been dubbed Forbes' "mobile mogul" for her successful 818 Tequila brand. © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old supermodel dished on how she made her 818 Tequila brand a success without relying on her fame.

Kendall was named one of the magazine's "30 under 30" class of 2023 and a "mobile mogul" due to her brand's popularity.

The Kardashians star shared, "I wanted the liquid and the brand to stand on their own and for people to love it without me even having to be a part of it because I just wanted it to be that good."

She also confessed that creating a tequila line was an "intentional" decision that she didn't make lightly.