Kendall Jenner puts fashionable spin on paparazzi shots in latest campaign

Kendall Jenner slayed as the newest face of Bottega Veneta's campaign!

Kendall Jenner made running look fashionable in new campaign pics for Bottega Veneta. © screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old supermodel took fashion to the streets with new snaps from her latest ad.

Alongside rapper A$AP Rocky, Kendall starred in the Italian fashion house's Pre-Spring 2024 campaign, and she dropped pics from the launch via Instagram.

The photos featured The Kardashians star putting her own spin on paparazzi shots with eye-catching fits.

The first in the photo dump was a mock-candid that showed the 818 Tequila founder modeling a gray trench coat with slouchy boots and shades while walking her dog Pyro.

In another pic, Kendall grabbed sushi with friends in a plush, mint-green shearling fur coat.

The brand's latest campaign, entitled "READYMADE," was created by the 35-year-old Peso rapper, who also promoted the campaign via IG.