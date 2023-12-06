Kendall Jenner puts fashionable spin on paparazzi shots in latest campaign

Kendall Jenner has taken fashion to the streets in her newest team-up with the Italian luxury house, Bottega Veneta, for its pre-Spring 2024 campaign.

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner slayed as the newest face of Bottega Veneta's campaign!

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old supermodel took fashion to the streets with new snaps from her latest ad.

Alongside rapper A$AP Rocky, Kendall starred in the Italian fashion house's Pre-Spring 2024 campaign, and she dropped pics from the launch via Instagram.

The photos featured The Kardashians star putting her own spin on paparazzi shots with eye-catching fits.

The first in the photo dump was a mock-candid that showed the 818 Tequila founder modeling a gray trench coat with slouchy boots and shades while walking her dog Pyro.

In another pic, Kendall grabbed sushi with friends in a plush, mint-green shearling fur coat.

The brand's latest campaign, entitled "READYMADE," was created by the 35-year-old Peso rapper, who also promoted the campaign via IG.

"Even down to the rights and the usage of photos, and the tabloid hustle, there's always seemed to be a disconnection between famous people and the photographers who follow & film them," he wrote in the caption, adding, "So this serves less of a campaign and more as a creative trifecta."

