Kendall Jenner flaunts slim figure in trendy street style fit

Kendall Jenner made a statement in a simple, trendy trench coat attire while enjoying a solo outing in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner displayed another chic street style ensemble while out and about in Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner is back on the street turning heads in true Jenner style.  © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Only the 28-year-old model could turn a simple trench coat into a stunning fit!

On Monday, Kendall walked the streets of LA in fashionable attire that featured a taupe trench coat.

She completed the fit with a large, camel-colored tote bag while underneath the coat, Kenny wore a classic white T-shirt, black wide-leg dress pants, and a pair of brown slip-on shoes.

The casual, almost business-themed look is yet another reason why the Calvin Klein ambassador is a true supermodel.

But this isn't much of a surprise, as Kendall hardly plays fair when it comes to her street style!

Weeks ago, the 818 Tequila owner rocked another cozy, casual look while having a breakfast date with Bad Bunny. The normally PDA-filled couple quietly enjoyed eggs after their A-list Halloween bash in Beverly Hills.

As for other previous solo fits, Kendall also rocked a stunning off-the-should white gown for her lavish birthday celebration.

Kendall may be a year older, but she's still a stunner!

