Kendall Jenner puts unusual twist on chic gym fit

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has modeled another stunning Alo gym look, which she paired with an interesting shoe choice.

Kendall Jenner sparked a divide among fans with her interesting shoe choice in her latest pics. © screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old supermodel flaunted her toned abs while sporting a chic workout fit in pics she shared on Instagram.

The photo dump featured Kendall in what looked like an empty showroom sans her Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren that she posed in front of.

The Kardashians star showed off her physique in a gray high-neck bra top and a pair of matching knee-length leggings.

Kendall's hair was styled in loose waves around her shoulders while she donned natural-looking makeup, a dark red lip, black shades, and a matching gym bag, plus black ballet slippers.

The Calvin Klein ambassador's shoes caused something of a divide among fans. Some complimented the ballet flats, while others questioned Kendall's choice of footwear.

One follower gushed, "It's giving ballerina!!!!" But another user was a bit more blunter, wrting, "Those shoes are terrible."