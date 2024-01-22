Kendall Jenner rocks plunging sheer gown in sultry snaps

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner took a break from the cold of Aspen as she shared hot new snaps flaunting her latest stunning fashion.

Kendall Jenner gave fans a peek at her latest sultry fashion with new footage shared to Instagram. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

The 28-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos and videos giving fans a glimpse at a sheer black gown bearing a deep V plunge and open back.

Kendall's daring look followed up her chic approach to winter fashion in Aspen, where she was spotted rocking a gray-knit minidress featuring a white fur shoulder piece as she grabbed dinner with Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

Though the ensemble might have been an unusual choice given the weather, the reality star is no stranger to fashion that leaves little to the imagination.

Kendall recently showed off her sultry summer style with snaps from her recent Barbados getaway, where she reportedly rekindled her romance with rapper Bad Bunny.

Following the two vacations, Kenny has returned to Los Angeles, where she was spotted out and about with long-time pal Hailey Bieber.