Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian turn heads with dramatic winter fashion

Aspen, Colorado - Kendall Jenner continued to prove why she's the queen of winter fashion as she rocked a daring mini-dress and stiletto combo to dinner with Kim and Khloé Kardashian .

Khloé Kardashian (l) and Kendall Jenner were spotted rocking lavish winter fashion as they grabbed dinner together in Aspen. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian & kendalljenner

The 28-year-old model turned heads on Thursday in a short wool dress from Bottega Veneta featuring a fuzzy white shoulder piece.

She paired the dress with sheer black tights and matching heels as she trudged through the snow to meet Kim and Khloé, according to Page Six.

The 39-year-old Good American founder opted for a much more bundled-up look, rocking an oversized fur coat and a large black fur hat.

The girls' trip is just one of many trips Kendall has made to Aspen this winter, having spent time in the celeb-approved vacay destination alongside Hailey and Justin Bieber just last month.

Khloé, meanwhile, has been spending her time in Los Angeles with her two children, True and Tatum.

Over the weekend, KoKo was seen sharing a hug with Kanye West at a basketball game, where Ye and Kim's eight-year-old son, Saint, took the court.