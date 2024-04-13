Kylie Jenner vs. Kendall Jenner: Which sister is the top model?
Los Angeles, California – When it comes down to fashion, nobody can touch the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Yet in the modeling world, does Kylie Jenner or Kendall Jenner come out on top?
Kenny vs. Ky: Can the two be compared? The two youngest Kar-Jenners travel their own roads in the beauty and fashion world, but there's certainly been overlap.
Kendall, the 28-year-old Calvin Klein ambassador, is considered the professional model of the Kar-Jenner clan.
Yet no one can deny her 26-year-old baby sister and cosmetics mogul also slays most, if not all the time!
Kendall and Kylie have become nearly as popular as their older sister Kim Kardashian thanks to their respective businesses and trend-setting style.
For some time, fans have pitted the Jenner sisters against one another, yet they both offer unique talents. The Khy owner possesses a natural and voluptuous sexiness, while the 818 Tequila owner unequivocally commands the runway.
Therefore, it's time to put this debate to rest once and for all. Kylie or Kendall Jenner: What do each bring to the modeling table, and what do their skills prove once and for all?
Kylie Jenner oozes sexiness and fierceness
First up is Kylie: the beauty mogul who has strutted down the runaway before, but never publicly declared herself to be a "model."
Still, the mom of two, who's reportedly dating Timothée Chalamet, consistently stuns the world with her influencer prowess and fits, as her most recent style in online posts has ranged from "cottagecore" and "mermaidcore."Less we forget her recent steamy photoshoots, bikini pics, and Met Gala moments that show why she's hailed "King Kylie."
Does Kylie's ferociousness rival that of her sister's years-long work as a supermodel?
Kendall Jenner embodies natural grace and sophistication
Now we have Kendall Jenner. And when it comes to shutting down the runway or red carpet, Kenny soars every time.
The horse enthusiast signed to Wilhelmina Models at the age of 14 and has since become a global phenomenon.
Kendall's resume is quite long in the fashion world, with the reality star attached to several high-profile brands like Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Tommy Hilfiger.
In short, Kenny does the dang model thing - and she does it very well.
The verdict? Big sis Kenny is a supermodel ten times over. But that doesn't mean that the Kylie isn't a stunner in her own right! Case closed.
Cover photo: Collage: JON KOPALOFF & ARTURO HOLMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP