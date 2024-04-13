Kylie Jenner vs. Kendall Jenner: Which sister is the top model?

Los Angeles, California – When it comes down to fashion , nobody can touch the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Yet in the modeling world, does Kylie Jenner or Kendall Jenner come out on top?

Fans have long speculated who's the better model of the Jenners sisters: Kendall Jenner (r) or Kylie Jenner? © Collage: JON KOPALOFF & ARTURO HOLMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kenny vs. Ky: Can the two be compared? The two youngest Kar-Jenners travel their own roads in the beauty and fashion world, but there's certainly been overlap.

Kendall, the 28-year-old Calvin Klein ambassador, is considered the professional model of the Kar-Jenner clan.

Yet no one can deny her 26-year-old baby sister and cosmetics mogul also slays most, if not all the time!

Kendall and Kylie have become nearly as popular as their older sister Kim Kardashian thanks to their respective businesses and trend-setting style.

For some time, fans have pitted the Jenner sisters against one another, yet they both offer unique talents. The Khy owner possesses a natural and voluptuous sexiness, while the 818 Tequila owner unequivocally commands the runway.

Therefore, it's time to put this debate to rest once and for all. Kylie or Kendall Jenner: What do each bring to the modeling table, and what do their skills prove once and for all?