Kendall Jenner's romance with Bad Bunny stirs baby rumors

Los Angeles, California - The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner had a dodgy response to a pregnancy question, sparking some serious fan chatter that she may be expecting!

Is Kendall Jenner keeping the "mother" of all secrets? © screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

At the end of the Hulu show's latest episode, the 27-year-old model gave a coy response when she was asked a peculiar question.

The brief teaser showed Kendall sitting in her confessional when one of the producers asked, "How's the pregnancy going?"

The reality star was then seen making a suspicious face but not giving a verbal response, leaving viewers hanging until the next installment coming this Thursday.

Now, it should be noted that Kendall wasn't exactly thrilled with the prospect of having a baby when discussing the topic last season.

For those who remember, the supermodel choked on her water when her mom, Kris Jenner, suggested it was time for her to have a baby.