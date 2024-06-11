Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson rekindling their romance after lunch date?

Malibu, California - Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted san-kids enjoying a lunch date at Nobu this weekend, but are the exes really back together?

Khloé Kardashian (l.) and Tristan Thompson reunited at Nobu this weekend, but the exes are reportedly not back together. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian & @realtristan13

Per TMZ, the former lovebirds' outing on Sunday was entirely platonic.

Khloé and Tristan are said to have been celebrating a mutual pal's birthday, and the outlet reports that other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were in attendance as well.

The 39-year-old reality star recently dished on her love life during an episode of The Kardashians, where she admitted she's sick of the criticism she's gotten for not dating much since her final split from Tristan.

"I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero," she said, referring to the couple's youngest son. "Two and a half years is not that crazy!"

KoKo further confirmed that the "door is closed" when it comes to reuniting with the 33-year-old NBA star, who repeatedly cheated on her during their on-again, off-again relationship.

Despite the end of their romance, Khloé and Tristan have proven themselves to be on amicable terms.