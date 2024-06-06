Khloé Kardashian hits back at "judgy" criticism over love life
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian clapped back at everyone's concern over her love life on the latest episode of the Hulu reality TV series!
On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 39-year-old mom of two was heckled by Scott Disick with questions about her personal life.
KoKo and the Talentless founder went back and forth over the Good American owner getting back together with her unfaithful ex, Tristan Thompson, and why she currently doesn't want a boyfriend.
"Oh my god, are you kidding me? This is life; we all gotta grow up and move on," she expressed in her confessional.
"Everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I'm not dating. I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. Two and a half years is not that crazy!"
KoKo further dished that the "door is closed" after Scott asked if there was any "hope" of her reconciling with the NBA star.
Is Khloé Kardashian dating again?
"But now that he's in Cleveland for the Cavaliers, this is really, really healthy for us 'cause when he was next door, he was always over... he loved the routine, and I was like, f**k!" she says to the camera.
The gym enthusiast hit back at sister Kourtney's baby daddy after he questioned if KoKo was "having men over."
"You think I'm just gonna be celibate for the rest of my life?" she asked Scott before explaining, "I don't want anyone stopping my routine right now. I'm comfortable in my rhythm."
Khloé's singleness will also be brought up in her explosive fallout with Kim, which fans will see more of this season on The Kardashians!
