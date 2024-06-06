Khloé Kardashian hits back at "judgy" criticism over love life

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian clapped back at everyone's concern over her love life on the latest episode of the Hulu reality TV series!

Khloé Kardashian got brutally honest about why she isn't interested in dating on The Kardashians. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 39-year-old mom of two was heckled by Scott Disick with questions about her personal life.

KoKo and the Talentless founder went back and forth over the Good American owner getting back together with her unfaithful ex, Tristan Thompson, and why she currently doesn't want a boyfriend.

"Oh my god, are you kidding me? This is life; we all gotta grow up and move on," she expressed in her confessional.

"Everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I'm not dating. I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. Two and a half years is not that crazy!"

KoKo further dished that the "door is closed" after Scott asked if there was any "hope" of her reconciling with the NBA star.