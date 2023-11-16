Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner grill Tristan Thompson over cheating: "The s**t you do is f**king crazy"

Los Angeles, California - On the newest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner don't hold back their feelings on their sister Khloé Kardashian 's ex, Tristan Thompson.

Kourtney Kardashian (r) and Kylie Jenner (l) had intense chats about Tristan Thompson's (c) past infidelities that led to his split from Khloé Kardashian. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

Thursday's episode of the reality TV series featured the 32-year-old NBA star's continuing his "apology tour" to KoKo's family over cheating on her multiple times and fathering a child with someone else.

On the show, Tristan first apologized to Kylie for his cheating scandal with her ex-BFF Jordyn Woods.

"It's a hundred percent on me but I wanna say I'm sorry and I feel bad about it," the Cleveland Cavaliers player said.

"The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f**king idiot, and being young and stupid, I wanted to say I'm sorry again for that," he continued.

Kylie commended Tristan for his honesty and noted that he does "have such a good heart and good energy."

"To know you is to love you," she told Tristan. "I think your spirit and everything, so it's confusing because some of the sh*t you do is f**king crazy."

Tristan agreed, saying, "I think a lot of it was selfish and not really understanding the value of good people."