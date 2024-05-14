Khloé Kardashian supports ex Tristan Thompson at first NBA game with kids

Cleveland, Ohio - Khloé Kardashian took her little ones to see their dad, Tristan Thompson, hit the court in their first-ever NBA game.

Khloé Kardashian brought her two kids to watch their dad, Tristan Thompson (l.), play against the Boston Celtics on Monday. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & Screenshot/Instagram/@khloekardashian

The 39-year-old reality star brought daughter True and son Tatum to cheer on Tristan and the Cleveland Cavaliers as they faced off against the Boston Celtics on Monday.

While Khloé has been to plenty of her ex's games herself, it was the first time her children got the chance to see one, an insider told TMZ.

NBC caught the Good American mogul sharing a quick hug with Tristan as she brought True and Tatum to greet him courtside.

Tatum, who turns 2 in July, wore a Cavs shirt bearing his dad's name and number, while five-year-old True opted for a bright pink look.

After a tumultuous on-and-off romance plagued by plenty of cheating scandals, Khloé and Tristan split for the final time in 2021.

Despite the 33-year-old athlete's repeated infidelity, the exes have managed to stay on good terms as they co-parent their two children.