Did Khloé Kardashian have a fling with Odell Beckham Jr. before the Kim dating rumors?

Los Angeles, California - Will Khloé Kardashian 's alleged past "fling" with Odell Beckham Jr. cause issues for Kim 's rumored new romance with the NFL star?

Did Khloé Kardashian (r.) also date Kim's rumored boo, Odell Beckham Jr.? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & khloékardashian & CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As internet sleuths break down these recent dating rumors surrounding the 42-year-old reality star and the 30-year-old athlete, there's been a slight development in the ongoing gossip.

Per US Weekly, word on the street is that the 39-year-old Good American mogul briefly sparked love chatter with OBJ.

But did this lead to anything real happening between the two?

According to a source, KoKo and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver didn't actually date and were "just flirting at a party."

Meanwhile, another Kardashian insider dished that Kim has "great chemistry" with OBJ, who's also single following his split from his longtime partner Lauren Wood.

"There's nothing official, so they're both allowed to date other people," the informant revealed, adding, "Although they're not committed, Kim usually dates one guy at a time, so she's not seeing anybody else."

Interesting!