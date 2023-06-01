Kim Kardashian talks cleaning up Kayne's mess, a new mystery man, and Pete Davidson

Los Angeles, California - On Thursday's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian got emotional while dishing on her Kanye West's previous toxic rampage .

Kim Kardashian spilled the tea on Kanye West's erratic actions, dating Pete Davidson, and her new mystery bae! © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Picking up from last week's debut episode, The 42-year-old SKIMs owner continued to address her ex-hubby's past erratic actions.

While talking with her mom Kris Jenner, Kim broke down in tears over the damaging impact of Ye's online attacks.

"Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own," she shared.

The budding lawyer revealed that she spent "hour and hours and hours" of her days as Ye's "cleanup crew" following the Hurricane rapper's social media outbursts and insults towards her and her famous family.

Through her tears, Kim explained in her confessional: "I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way, but God, if people knew. I just would never do that to my kids. It just is really crazy."

Switching back to her conversation with the momager, Kris noted, "Well, that's why you got divorced because you can't do that to yourself. You never deserve to live like that."