Is Khloé Kardashian's brother Rob crashing at her mansion?

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian may have another guest in her home – and no, it isn't Tristan Thompson this time!

Khloé Kardashian is said to be letting her brother, Rob Kardashian, crash at her mansion. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian & @robkardashianofficial

Per The US Sun, the 40-year-old Good American founder's brother, Rob Kardashian, may be staying at her pricey mansion along with his daughter, Dream.

Insiders dish that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who largely stays out of the public eye these days, "occasionally" lives in a wing of the KoKo's mansion, as the fitness mogul is a good "mom figure" to her niece.

The tipsters explained that Rob is "back at his house, the one given to him by [his mom] Kris," when he's not with his daughter, whom he shares with Blac Chyna.

They continued, "Rob has struggled with a lot of issues over the years, and it's good for Dream to have a mom figure around when she's with her dad, and that mom figure is Khloé," adding that his big sister is "only too happy to help."