Is Khloé Kardashian still "madly in love" with ex Tristan Thompson?

Los Angeles, California - Is Khloé Kardashian 's heart still torn over Tristan Thompson? Here's the latest tea on the friendly exes !

Khloé Kardashian (r.) is said to still be having a hard time moving on from Tristan Thompson. © Collage: JASON MILLER & MARK SAGLIOCCO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Though the 40-year-old Good American founder has slammed reunion rumors with her baby daddy, a new report from In Touch Weekly claims that KoKo is still "madly in love" with him!

A tipster spilled that The Kardashians star is keeping Tristan in the "best friend" zone, but she's apparently not giving up on their romance and believes that no other man is worth her time.

They continued, "Khloé has turned down so many guys, she's tried to go on dates, but she just can’t connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan."



The insider adds, "As much hell as he's put her through, and as much as she denies that she still has romantic feelings for him, the fact is she just can't seem to get over him."