Khloé Kardashian opens up about "protecting" her kids from Tristan Thompson scandals

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has gotten candid about the challenges of co-parenting with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about how she has stayed on good terms with ex Tristan Thompson for the sake of their two children. © collage: screenshot/instagram/khloekardashian & realtristan13

In a cover story for tmrw published Friday, the 39-year-old reality star admitted that raising her two children with Tristan has been difficult following their dramatic split.

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," she said.

Though Khloé tries to keep things as amicable as possible with the 32-year-old basketball star, his repeated infidelity has put an undeniable strain on their relationship.

The Good American founder explained that she believes she's "protecting" her children, five-year-old True and one-year-old Tatum, by staying on good terms with Tristan.



"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," Khloé said. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"