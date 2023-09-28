Khloé Kardashian spills on the future and Tristan Thompson: "Every day has been f**king torture"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got honest about the future and her ex on The Kardashians Season 4 premiere!

Khloé Kardashian reveals why she's looking forward to her 40s on The Kardashians Season 4 premiere. © IMAGO / Picturelux

The Hulu reality TV series' newest chapter didn't just highlight Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's unresolved feud.

While the famous clan vacayed in Cabo sans Kourt, Khloé revealed that her intention for 2023 is focusing on "shedding" and "upgrading."

"Most people are scared to turn 40," the Good American mogul told her mom and sisters.

"I have hated every day of my 30s. It has been agony. Like, what the f**k!"

In her confessional, KoKo clarified that her 30s brought her a few blessings, including her two kids True and Tatum.

"Besides that though," she continued, "Every other day has been f**king torture."