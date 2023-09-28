Khloé Kardashian spills on the future and Tristan Thompson: "Every day has been f**king torture"
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got honest about the future and her ex on The Kardashians Season 4 premiere!
The Hulu reality TV series' newest chapter didn't just highlight Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's unresolved feud.
While the famous clan vacayed in Cabo sans Kourt, Khloé revealed that her intention for 2023 is focusing on "shedding" and "upgrading."
"Most people are scared to turn 40," the Good American mogul told her mom and sisters.
"I have hated every day of my 30s. It has been agony. Like, what the f**k!"
In her confessional, KoKo clarified that her 30s brought her a few blessings, including her two kids True and Tatum.
"Besides that though," she continued, "Every other day has been f**king torture."
Khloé Kardashian doubles down on being single after Tristan Thompson
One of the reasons why the reality star had a hard time in her 30s was due to her tumultuous relationship with the 32-year-old NBA star and father of her children, Tristan Thompson.
KoKo also complained about her unfaithful ex staying with her amid his house renovations.
"It's been three weeks that he'll be living at my house," she explained at a dinner with her family. "He was supposed to be there two."
"I'll give him until a month before I say something," Khloé continued, adding, "I need people to think I’m single."
In Kim's confessional, or "konfessional," she shared that KoKo is "so sensitive" when people imply that her sister has reunited with her baby daddy.
In a teaser that highlighted more moments to come from Season 4, Khloé is seen telling her bestie Malika Haqq, "If someone did to my daughter what Tristan did to me, I would probably castrate them, and smile doing it."
Okay Khlo!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Picturelux