Khloé Kardashian addresses Scott Disick romance rumors in debut podcast episode

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick dished on those "wild" hook-up rumors on her new podcast, Khloé in Wonderland .

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick (l.) finally come clean about those pesky romance rumors. © CHRIS WEEKS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, KoKo's podcast debuted on X with a premiere episode touching on her bond with her "best friend" Scott.

"I would do anything for you though, Khlo, you know that," the Talentless founder told the host while reflecting on their previously acrimonious relationship while he was dating Khloé's older sister, Kourtney.

"When I look back, I can't believe anybody tolerated that kind of s**t," Scott shared, adding, "You were just protecting your sister, and, looking back, I would've probably done the same."

Khloé later asks him, "My number one question was, have you and I ever hooked up?" to which Scott sarcastically responded, "F**k yeah," before she clarified, "No, we haven't."

The pair have been plagued with romance rumors in the past due to their tight bond, but The Kardashians star ultimately slammed the narrative as "nasty" and "wild."