Khloé Kardashian and crew have Christmas girls night out

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian and her momager Kris Jenner took the mini Kardashian clan members to see how the Grinch stole Christmas!

Khloé Kardashian posed with her daughter True, niece Dream, and the Grinch during a festive girls' night out. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/krisjenner & khloékardashian

On Saturday evening, the 39-year-old Good American founder, her momager, plus her daughter True and niece Dream attended the live show, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, at the Hollywood Pantages Theater.

In the holiday pics shared by Kris, Khloé posed with the two kiddies and their friend: the Grinch himself.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also posed with her granddaughters and the green Christmas menace.

Kris, who rocked a black blazer, captioned the post, "We took the kids to see 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' last night at the Hollywood Pantages Theater! The Grinch is one of my favorite Christmas stories and it was magical to see the live show with the kids."

She further praised the production, adding, "The performances were so amazing!"

Khloé, who also wore an all-black fit, also shared a few clips from the outing via her IG story, writing, "We took the kiddos to the Pantages Theater to see 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' the musical and it was so incredibly cute!"

"What a beautiful memory," she added.