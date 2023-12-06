Khloé Kardashian shares sweet holiday snaps of True, Tatum, and niece Dream

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian is feeling the holiday spirit with her newest snaps of her adorable little ones and niece !

Khloé Kardashian (r) is ringing in the holiday season with her kids and niece in festive Christmas snaps. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old Revenge Body star dropped a heart-warming photo dump via Instagram of her daughter True, baby boy Tatum, and niece Dream, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

The carousel of snaps featured the too-cute-for-words trio sweetly posing under KoKo's lit-up Christmas tree in their pajamas.

True and Tatum matched in powder-blue jammies that were adorned with white snowflakes.

Meanwhile, Dream rocked tan pajamas that were decorated with red fruit.

The Kardashians star's baby boy posed individually with his cousin and big sister in a few pics, while the True and Dream also posed together for some silly snaps of their own.

KoKo also posted a cute clip of the kids dancing along to Mariah Carey's Christmas (Please Come Home).

"The MOST magical time of year!!!" Khloé captioned the sweet post.