Khloé Kardashian celebrates True's latest milestone in over-the-top fashion

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian revealed she's "not ok" as she commemorates daughter True's latest milestone.

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her daughter True's first day of kindergarten with a photoshoot. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old reality star shared several photos from True's first day of kindergarten on Tuesday, which she celebrated in lavish fashion with a dramatic balloon arch.

"For anyone wondering, no I'm not ok!" she wrote in the caption. "Next it will be prom."

The five-year-old, whom Khloé shares with ex Tristan Thompson, showed off her school uniform as she posed in the sweet snaps.

Two of the photos in the carousel post featured True cuddled with her mom, who rocked a laid-back, all-black ensemble for the photoshoot.

The latest post comes after the Good American founder shared some adorable snaps of True and her baby brother, Tatum, on Instagram earlier in the week.

"Mommy's cubs," she captioned the photos, which featured two group selfies of the family trio.

Kim Kardashian gushed over the adorable snaps in the comments, remarking on the kiddos' resemblances to other family members.

"I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," she wrote, referring to True and Tatum, respectively.