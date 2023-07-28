Khloé Kardashian honors son's first birthday with tear-jerker reveal
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian commemorated her baby boy Tatum's first trip around the sun with new adorable pictures!
Fans can finally put a face to a name as the 39-year-old Good American mogul and Tristan Thompson's son made his official Instagram debut for his first birthday.
In the sweet photo dump Khloé shared, fans got a full look at little Tatum in the never-before-seen pics.
"Happy birthday, my sweet son," began in the caption.
"I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you."
The carousel of snaps included a pic of the proud mom cradling her son, his sibling bond with big sister True, and more looks at his infant milestones.
She continued, "I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."
Khloé Kardashian's bond with Tatum has "gotten easier" after initial struggles
The reality-star emotionally added, "Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever. We both needed you."
"I cannot believe you are already one happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby."
Khloé's tear-jerking tribute comes after her honesty on the third season of The Kardashians. In it, she admitted to struggling to bond with her son, after she welcomed him via a surrograte.
Yet during the season finale, the mom of two revealed that she's made "progress" on getting close with her youngest child.
"Bonding from Tatum has definitely gotten easier," Khloé explained in a voiceover during the finale's highlights from the latest season.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian