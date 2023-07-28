Khloé Kardashian honors son's first birthday with tear-jerker reveal

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian commemorated her baby boy Tatum's first trip around the sun with new adorable pictures!

Khloé Kardashian honored her son Tatum's first birthday with rare snaps of the adorable toddler and an emotional caption. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

Fans can finally put a face to a name as the 39-year-old Good American mogul and Tristan Thompson's son made his official Instagram debut for his first birthday.

In the sweet photo dump Khloé shared, fans got a full look at little Tatum in the never-before-seen pics.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son," began in the caption.



"I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you."

The carousel of snaps included a pic of the proud mom cradling her son, his sibling bond with big sister True, and more looks at his infant milestones.

She continued, "I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."