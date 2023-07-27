Khloé Kardashian gets real about "when sh*t hits the fan" with Tristan Thompson
Los Angeles, California - On the season finale of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian dished on Tristan Thompson temporarily staying with her after the sudden death of his mother.
The 39-year-old Good American CEO reflected on letting her ex and his brother Amari move into her home after his roof collapsed on the finale of her family's reality TV series.
The incident happened shortly after Tristan tragically lost his mom, who passed away from a heart attack earlier this year.
Though Khloé publicly supported her baby daddy during his difficult time, she made it clear that the two aren't back together.
"I know it's hard for everyone to believe but I love love love Andrea and I love Tristan. I love Amari, and this is what family does," she explained in her confessional. "Tristan is the father of my kids."
She also recalled her own personal experience with losing a parent, as her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., died of cancer in 2003.
Khloé Kardashian admits she wanted to be "free" of Tristan Thompson
While calling her late father a "fairy tale parent," the business mogul acknowledged she couldn't "wrap my head around losing my mom."
Still, KoKo has been honest about sticking to her "boundaries" with her unfaithful ex, which was brought up during her chat with her mom, Kris Jenner, and sis, Kim Kardashian.
"Isn't God just funny how you were so ready to have your year of being free and now Tristan had to move in with you, his little brother had to move in with you and his roof caved in?" the SKKN mogul said during the trio's talk.
And yet, Khloé continues to show just how big her heart is by remarking, "I just think this is what family does when sh*t hits the fan."
"All you have is your family, and Tristan and I are family and we're going to be family for the rest of our lives."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Picturelux & MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP