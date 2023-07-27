Khloé Kardashian gets real about "when sh*t hits the fan" with Tristan Thompson

Los Angeles, California - On the season finale of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian dished on Tristan Thompson temporarily staying with her after the sudden death of his mother.

Khloé Kardashian shared why she let her ex, Tristan Thompson, stay with her after the tragic passing of his mom Andrea. © IMAGO / Picturelux

The 39-year-old Good American CEO reflected on letting her ex and his brother Amari move into her home after his roof collapsed on the finale of her family's reality TV series.

The incident happened shortly after Tristan tragically lost his mom, who passed away from a heart attack earlier this year.

Though Khloé publicly supported her baby daddy during his difficult time, she made it clear that the two aren't back together.

"I know it's hard for everyone to believe but I love love love Andrea and I love Tristan. I love Amari, and this is what family does," she explained in her confessional. "Tristan is the father of my kids."

She also recalled her own personal experience with losing a parent, as her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., died of cancer in 2003.