Khloé Kardashian shares a glimpse at rainy day fun with True and Tatum

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian didn't let the rain stop her or her kiddies from enjoying their Sunday afternoon!

Khloé Kardashian (r.) shared a look at her magical Sunday afternoon with True and Tatum. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

There's nothing sweeter than sibling love!

The 39-year-old Good American founder's recent footage shared via her Instagram story featured sweet moments between her daughter True and her son Tatum.

The first video showed little Tatum crawling through the grass before using a stone ledge to stand up and peer over at the other side.

The next clip shows the one-year-old crawling on a trampoline while his five-year-old sister yells, "Bounce him!" and then she begins to jump, much to Tatum's delight.

KoKo also posted a sweet snap of the siblings cuddling together on the trampoline before dropping another clip of True dancing in the rain.

The toddler's pink cast from when she broke her arm is also seen, but it appears True, much like her aunt Kim Kardashian, isn't afraid of a little pain.