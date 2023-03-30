Khloé Kardashian claps back at offensive question from Instagram troll
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian proved that Kourtney isn't the only Kardashian ready to get shady after she aptly clapped back at a fan's rude comment.
On Wednesday, the 38-year-old Good American owner doubled down on the famous family's love of fitness with an intimate look into at her personal workout routine.
KoKo posted a three-minute video to Instagram that featured the reality star in the gym giving herself a pep talk before beginning her workout.
"Trying to get up the energy to workout," the visibly tired Khloé said in the up-close shot.
"I'm just not in the mood, but let's get to it."
She captioned the post, "We're Back Baby!" before giving an in-depth description of her fitness regimen.
Khloé hits back at Instagram troll
Yet The Kardashians star's post was plagued with some rude comments from users, especially one fan who made a particularly unsavory remark about Khloé's face.
"Do you miss your old face?" the IG user wrote in the comments section, to which Khloé was quick to respond, "No."
The mom of two didn't stop there as she replied to yet another shady remark that read, "Try without a filter."
"What does a filter have to do with the workout queen?" she snapped.
Another day, another classy clap back from a Kardashian!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian