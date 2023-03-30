Khloé Kardashian claps back at offensive question from Instagram troll

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian proved that Kourtney isn't the only Kardashian ready to get shady after she aptly clapped back at a fan's rude comment.

How rude! Khloé Kardashian wasn't feeling her fans' remarks under her latest Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old Good American owner doubled down on the famous family's love of fitness with an intimate look into at her personal workout routine.

KoKo posted a three-minute video to Instagram that featured the reality star in the gym giving herself a pep talk before beginning her workout.

"Trying to get up the energy to workout," the visibly tired Khloé said in the up-close shot.

"I'm just not in the mood, but let's get to it."

She captioned the post, "We're Back Baby!" before giving an in-depth description of her fitness regimen.