Khloé Kardashian debuts fiery red hairstyle in electrifying new snaps!

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has got the internet reeling with her latest beauty look, and it's giving some serious Jessica Rabbit vibes!

Khloé isn't like other moms... she's a cool mom.

She was spotted with a hot new hairdo while she walked alongside her adorable kiddos Tatum and True as well as nieces Dream and Stormi.

The Kar-Jenner posse was headed over to the basketball game of Kim Kardashian's son, Saint, and the Kardashians star wasn't pulling any fashion punches for the seemingly casual occasion!

Decked out in a stunning long leather trench coat, the Good American founder was giving effortless Calabasas chic in a sporty black two-piece matching athletic set reminiscent of her skin-tight black catsuit moment from Friday.

She finished off the look with a delicate silver cross necklace, white sneakers with thick white socks, and a pair of tan-tinted oversized sunglasses.

This isn't the first time that KoKo has rocked orange locks – who could forget her former foray into fiery red in April?

