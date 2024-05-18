Va va voom! Khloé Kardashian stuns in blinged out catsuit

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian celebrated Fri-yay with her favorite cocktail, and she dressed up for the occasion!

Diamonds might be a girl's best friend, but martinis are a close second.



Bonus points if espresso is involved – at least, according to Khloé!

"TGIF!!! It’s espresso martini time," the Good American mogul captioned her viral Friday Instagram post.

The post features some glam shots of KoKo in a partially bedazzled black curve-hugging mock turtle neck catsuit and sleek black sunnies.

While the chunky jewels might not be real diamonds, you never know with the #extra Kar-Jenner clan!

Could the espresso martini be a nod to Sabrina Carpenter's inescapably viral song, Espresso?

But careful there, Khlo – Sabrina's got some pretty tight ties to Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian's longtime enemy.

And, while Kim has seemed ready to bury the hatchet, Taylor's new diss track about the American Horror Story star doesn't bode well for reconciliation.

That being said, the Feather singer did model for SKIMS' spring collection...

Oh, what a tangled web we weave!