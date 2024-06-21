Khloé Kardashian praises ex Lamar Odom and reveals fears about dating again
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian spilled how her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, swept her off her feet as she got candid about the state of her dating life.
On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 39-year-old reflected on her past romance with Lamar during a chat with her longtime bestie, Malika Haqq.
When Malika revealed her new suitor had been texting her non-stop, Khloé gushed over such persistent behavior.
"Oh, I love a person who knows what they want," she told the 41-year-old actor.
Khloé continued on to share how her ex ultimately won her over with his "aggressiveness" in the early days of their relationship.
"The best thing Lamar did – well, not the best thing, he did a lot of good things – but when I wouldn't give him my number but then he found out that we had the same business manager," she said. "And then [he] was hounding Lester for my info. It was a turn-on; it's sexy… you want a little aggressiveness."
The reality star was married to Lamar from 2009 to 2016 and later moved on with another NBA star, Tristan Thompson. But after his repeated infidelity, KoKo called it quits with the father of her two kids for the final time in 2021.
In the latest episode, Khloé revealed the fears that have been holding her back from hopping back into dating scene since her last split.
Would Khloé Kardashian ever get married again?
Khloé said the ubiquitousness of cell phones and social media has made her nervous about dating again, admitting, "I don't want to f**k up my kids."
"So much has already transpired that could potentially f**k them up that I don't want to add to that by bringing somebody new to mix 'cause so far, people have been very disappointing," she continued.
The Good American mogul has hit back at criticism of her recent singlehood but also vowed, "I will be married again, I love love. I will get my fairytale."
