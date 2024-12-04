Khloé Kardashian reveals how her therapist betrayed her amid Lamar Odom divorce
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got honest about allegedly being betrayed by her trusted therapist!
During her raw interview with Bustle on Tuesday, The Kardashians star spilled on how she turned to the gym after her therapist breached doctor-patient privilege amid her divorce from Lamar Odom.
Khloé told the publication, "I remember I was going to therapy, and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid."
"And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid, because there's no way this could have gotten out there," she added.
KoKo, who divorced the ex-NBA star in 2013, admitted that she did not "trust anybody else anymore" and has since replaced her therapy sessions with trips to the gym.
The Good American co-founder also touched on her distrust of therapists on The Kardashians season 5, despite being told by her famous family that she needs "therapy."
"I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym," she added, calling the experience "very jarring and sort of unbelievable."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian