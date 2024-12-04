Khloé Kardashian reveals how her therapist betrayed her amid Lamar Odom divorce

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got honest about allegedly being betrayed by her trusted therapist!

Khloé Kardashian shared how she replaced therapy with gym sessions. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

During her raw interview with Bustle on Tuesday, The Kardashians star spilled on how she turned to the gym after her therapist breached doctor-patient privilege amid her divorce from Lamar Odom.

Khloé told the publication, "I remember I was going to therapy, and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid."

"And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid, because there's no way this could have gotten out there," she added.

KoKo, who divorced the ex-NBA star in 2013, admitted that she did not "trust anybody else anymore" and has since replaced her therapy sessions with trips to the gym.

The Good American co-founder also touched on her distrust of therapists on The Kardashians season 5, despite being told by her famous family that she needs "therapy."