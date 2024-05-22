Kim and Khloé Kardashian's "very hurtful" feud is reportedly getting out of control!
Los Angeles, California - The feud between Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé is apparently very real – and a lot nastier than anyone expected!
According to In Touch, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul is seriously at odds with her younger sibling.
Fans saw a glimpse of Kim and KoKo's drama during the trailer for The Kardashians fifth season.
Per insiders, the bickering is even worse when the cameras aren't rolling!
A source dished: "The genius of Kris Jenner is that she takes things that are true and blows them up even bigger for a storyline."
"So there's no doubt the girls have been told to amp things up for the camera but truth is this feud is also very real."
Will Kim and Khloé Kardashian's feud erupt on The Kardashians?
Apparently, the problem boils down to Khloé judging Kim for h to being too eager to "land a boyfriend."
Conversely, Kim "doesn't understand why [Khloé] won’t date and instead wants to spend all her time with her kids," leading to hurtful accusations of acting like an "old lady."
Last season, viewers saw Kim feuding with Kourtney Kardashian, a situation which has seemingly smoothed over.
The source added, "At the end of the day, while they might ham it up for the cameras, the pain that this sort of nasty behavior causes is very real and very hurtful. It’s now at the point where Kim and Khloé can hardly stand being in the same room, which is pretty sad."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian & kimkardashian