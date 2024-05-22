Kim and Khloé Kardashian's "very hurtful" feud is reportedly getting out of control!

Los Angeles, California - The feud between Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé is apparently very real – and a lot nastier than anyone expected!

Kim and Khloé Kardashian (l) are said to be locked in a vicious feud which fans will see on season five of The Kardashians. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian & kimkardashian

According to In Touch, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul is seriously at odds with her younger sibling.

Fans saw a glimpse of Kim and KoKo's drama during the trailer for The Kardashians fifth season.

Per insiders, the bickering is even worse when the cameras aren't rolling!

A source dished: "The genius of Kris Jenner is that she takes things that are true and blows them up even bigger for a storyline."

"So there's no doubt the girls have been told to amp things up for the camera but truth is this feud is also very real."