Khloé Kardashian rips Kris Jenner for out of touch fast food faux pas

Los Angeles, California - The Kardashians episode on Thursday highlighted Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday, which unexpectedly ended with her birthday crew, including sis Khloé Kardahsian and momager Kris Jenner, at In-N-Out.

Kris Jenner (second from l) made a hilarious mistake while at In-N-Out for Kim Kardashian's (third from r) 42nd birthday.

Fans finally got the inside scoop on Kim's derailed birthday plans, where she was initially surprised with a trip to Las Vegas to see Usher's show.

Yet, after the SKIMs owner and her crew's flight hit turbulence and made an emergency landing, Kim and company hit up the popular burger eatery for some fast food.

The moment turned into an even more hilarious one when Kris shocked everyone by giving Khloé $700 in cash to pay for the group's order.

"I don't know how the f**k you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don't need hundreds of dollars," the Good American mogul said to her mom.