Khloé Kardashian rips Kris Jenner for out of touch fast food faux pas
Los Angeles, California - The Kardashians episode on Thursday highlighted Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday, which unexpectedly ended with her birthday crew, including sis Khloé Kardahsian and momager Kris Jenner, at In-N-Out.
Fans finally got the inside scoop on Kim's derailed birthday plans, where she was initially surprised with a trip to Las Vegas to see Usher's show.
Yet, after the SKIMs owner and her crew's flight hit turbulence and made an emergency landing, Kim and company hit up the popular burger eatery for some fast food.
The moment turned into an even more hilarious one when Kris shocked everyone by giving Khloé $700 in cash to pay for the group's order.
"I don't know how the f**k you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don't need hundreds of dollars," the Good American mogul said to her mom.
The Kardashians again prove that their not "normal"
Khloé later told the cameras she was shocked that Kris didn’t know how much food at the restaurant would cost, adding, "My mom gave me $100 to pay for cheeseburgers."
"She tried to give me $300. I don't think she realized how much fast food restaurants are."
The hilarious moment isn't the first time the famous clan has proved that they're not as "normal" as they try to be.
Between this and Kim's DMV glam moment, also in The Kardashians' latest episode, it's pretty obvious that the Kardashian-Jenners are far from it!
Looks like Kris is getting a reality check with that side of fries!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian