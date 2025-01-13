Khloé Kardashian slammed as a "hypocrite" after bashing LA mayor over wildfires
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got major backlash after calling Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass a "joke."
The Good American co-founder came under fire for scathing remarks made against Mayor Bass as the deadly LA wildfires continue to wreak havoc in California.
After KoKo recently supported Fire Chief Kristin Crowley and called Mayor Bass a "joke," fans have ripped the podcaster and her family as "hypocrites" and "water hogs."
For the uninformed, in 2022, Khloé and her famous family were slammed for their heavy water usage.
One X user tweeted, "It's interesting how Khloe Elon Musk Kardashian has been very quick to call Mayor Karen Bass 'A JOKE' but had no smoke for Trump, JD Vance or Elon during this past election."
Another fan wrote, "Khloe Kardashian came for the Mayor of LA?! And Kardashian’s water consumption is astronomical? This is crazy."
Under The Kardashians star's most recent Instagram post, one follower asked, "GIRL WHERE WAS THIS ENERGY WHEN TRISTAN [Thompson] WAS STARTING FIRES IN YOUR LIFE?"
Whew – hopefully Khloé will be able to put out the fire she's started on social media!
Cover photo: Dave Kotinsky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP