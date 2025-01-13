Khloé Kardashian slammed as a "hypocrite" after bashing LA mayor over wildfires

Khloé Kardashian (pictured) has been heavily criticized on social media following her scathing remarks towards LA Mayor Karen Bass. © Dave Kotinsky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Good American co-founder came under fire for scathing remarks made against Mayor Bass as the deadly LA wildfires continue to wreak havoc in California.

After KoKo recently supported Fire Chief Kristin Crowley and called Mayor Bass a "joke," fans have ripped the podcaster and her family as "hypocrites" and "water hogs."

For the uninformed, in 2022, Khloé and her famous family were slammed for their heavy water usage.

One X user tweeted, "It's interesting how Khloe Elon Musk Kardashian has been very quick to call Mayor Karen Bass 'A JOKE' but had no smoke for Trump, JD Vance or Elon during this past election."

Another fan wrote, "Khloe Kardashian came for the Mayor of LA?! And Kardashian’s water consumption is astronomical? This is crazy."