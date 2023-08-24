Khloé Kardashian slams fans that body-shamed Kim Kardashian!

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian doesn't play when it comes to her sisters, especially Kim Kardashian !

Khloé Kardashian (r.) dragged a fan who tried to shade her sister Kim. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old Good American mogul had time on Wednesday after a troll who tried to shade Kimmy Cakes!

It began when the 42-year-old SKIMs owner praised KoKo's ethereal post, where modeled a white Dolce & Gabbana sheer dress.

"WOW WOW WOW!!!!" Kim hailed under her younger sister's photo dump.

Yet a fan took a dig at the fashion guru, writing under Kim's comment, "hey Pamper booty."

The jab obviously rubbed KoKo the wrong way who aptly replied back, "hey blocked brows."

The hate train continued when another IG user defended the previous troll by saying they would "rather have blocked brows that's easy to take off than a saggy diaper."

Not backing down, KoKo quickly hit back at the remark, writing, "Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That a** is a**'n but you do you baby that's why we have so many flavors."