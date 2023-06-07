Kim and Khloé Kardashian twin in sultry black dresses, but where's Kourtney?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian teamed up with her "ride or die" Khloé Kardashian for some sexy new snaps!

Twins. Kim Kardashian (l) teamed up with Khloé for a sexy photoshoot. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Alexa, cue the theme song from the TV show Sister, Sister!

On Tuesday, the Kardashian siblings took to Instagram to show off their toned physiques while modeling some sultry dresses.

Both Kim and Khloé each served face while sporting black gowns, with the 42-year-old SKIMs owner flaunting her hourglass shape in a skintight black cut-out dress.

The sultry fit exposed Kim's thong underwear and she paired the dress with sandal heels.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Good American owner, who's considerably taller than her sister, showed off her chiseled abs in a low-rise skirt with a metallic belt.

She completed the ensemble with a chic sleeveless top and matching heels.