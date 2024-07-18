Khloé Kardashian slams sister Kim Kardashian's therapy advice: "I just don’t think I'm struggling"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian was told by multiple loved ones that she needs therapy on Thursday's episode for The Kardashians!

Khloé Kardashian shares why she's apprehensive to see a therapist after her past experiences on The Kardashians. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

During KoKo's candid chat with Kim on the July 18 episode of the reality TV series, the sisters got deep over the wonders of going to therapy.

As the SKIMs mogul revealed that she's been speaking with a professional to deal with the trauma from her 2016 Paris robbery, Kim also suggested the therapy route to Khloé – much to her dismay.

The Good American owner's BFF Malika Haqq also separately agreed that therapy could be a good form of "self-care" for KoKo, yet the mom revealed that she's seen "three or four different therapists."

The reality star shared with her bestie, "I've never connected. I'm like, 'I just told you my whole life story. Every dark demonic thing and you’re just gonna be like, 'Okay.' I never got any guidance."