Khloé Kardashian slams sister Kim Kardashian's therapy advice: "I just don’t think I'm struggling"
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian was told by multiple loved ones that she needs therapy on Thursday's episode for The Kardashians!
During KoKo's candid chat with Kim on the July 18 episode of the reality TV series, the sisters got deep over the wonders of going to therapy.
As the SKIMs mogul revealed that she's been speaking with a professional to deal with the trauma from her 2016 Paris robbery, Kim also suggested the therapy route to Khloé – much to her dismay.
The Good American owner's BFF Malika Haqq also separately agreed that therapy could be a good form of "self-care" for KoKo, yet the mom revealed that she's seen "three or four different therapists."
The reality star shared with her bestie, "I've never connected. I'm like, 'I just told you my whole life story. Every dark demonic thing and you’re just gonna be like, 'Okay.' I never got any guidance."
Khloé Kardashian hilariously recalls a therapist "breaking up" with her
Khloé further dished on her past with therapist as she hysterically explained, "I got broken up with by a therapist," while another professional told her that she "didn't need" therapy.
Meanwhile, in her confessional, the socialite admitted "I'm sure I need therapy. I just don’t think I'm struggling, and [then] I'm like, 'I can’t find my way. I need a therapist.' I'm like, 'Okay, yeah, I'll try therapy.'"
The Kardashians will air it's season five finale next Thursday only on Hulu!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media