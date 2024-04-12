Khloé Kardashian shares rare pregnancy pics in honor of daughter True's birthday

Khloé Kardashian looked back at her time carrying her daughter True Thompson as the mom of two gears up to celebrate her mini-me's sixth birthday.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got nostalgic ahead of her daughter True's sixth birthday!

Khloé Kardashian dropped a few, never-before-seen pics from her pregnancy with her daughter True Thompson.
On Thursday evening, the 39-year-old reality star emotionally reflected on her pregnancy with her mini-me via her Instagram Story.

KoKo's post read, "I can not handle True turning 6 tomorrow. What's wrong with me. What is this liquid falling from my eyes?"

The Kardashians star then dropped multiple snaps from her "special" time, including a black-and-white pic of KoKo and Kylie Jenner posing pregnant together.

The Good American mogul captioned the post, "One of the most special parts about me being pregnant with True, is that I got to be pregnant with Kylie as well. This was the biggest blessing!! My baby sister and I having babies together."

KoKo also shared another black-and-white shot from a lingerie shoot in which she flaunted her baby bump and showed Kim Kardashian sweetly kissing her bump, plus giving a glimpse at the siblings' Japan vacay with Kourtney Kardashian.

KoKo concluded her Story with a pic of a newborn True lying on her chest in the hospital, writing, "The day my life changed forever."

