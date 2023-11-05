Khloé Kardashian shares adorable footage of True Thompson's big milestone

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian treated fans to an adorable clip of her daughter, True Thompson , as she told the story of her latest milestone.

Khloé Kardashian (r) shared an adorable clip of her daughter, True, explaining how she recently lost her front tooth. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Saturday, the 39-year-old reality star posted a video of her five-year-old daughter hilariously describing how her front tooth recently fell out.

"So I was biting chicken, I bite my tooth, it was on my tongue," True said in the clip.

She then added that she thought it was a piece of chicken before realizing it was indeed her tooth as she shared her excitement for the tooth fairy's impending visit.

Along with the new footage of her eldest, Khloé also dropped some sweet videos of her baby boy, Tatum, and her niece, Dream, via her Instagram story on Sunday.

On Hulu's The Kardashians, the Good American mogul revealed that she's become something of a "third parent" to her niece, the daughter of her brother, Rob, and Blac Chyna.

Though she got some flack from viewers for the comment, both Khloé and Chyna later confirmed there's no drama in the situation.