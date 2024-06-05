Khloé Kardashian's daughter True zips into the modeling world!

Khloé Kardashian's mini-me True Thompson is following her mom and aunts' footsteps with her very first gig as the newest face for Zip N' Bear!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian's twin True Thompson has stepped into the modeling world!

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson (l.) is now the newest face of Zip N' Bear.
Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson (l.) is now the newest face of Zip N' Bear.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old Good American founder and her six-year-old daughter announced via Instagram True's new gig as the face of Zip N' Bear.

"Hey guys, I have an announcement. I'm the face of Zip N' Bear!'" the adorable toddler shared while snuggling a huge teddy bear.

The Kardashians star then explained that True is "so excited" to be the brand's new face, adding, "She loves these jams, and she's more excited about the fact that 'Little Zippy,' who you can snuggle and cuddle with, has matching pajamas."

KoKo's mini-me, who she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson, is seen jumping up and down in her purple unicorn PJs, saying, "You can buy the bear, and you can wear matching pajamas!"

The duo ended the campaign by excitingly sharing, "We are so excited!"

The Zip N' Bear IG page also shared the exciting news with True's promo pics, where she rocked matching pajamas with her teddy.

Much like her cousin North West, True is following in her mom and aunts' footsteps!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

