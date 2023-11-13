Khloé Kardashian shares snaps from girls' day with daughter and nieces

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian treated her daughter and nieces to an epic private screening of the upcoming Trolls movie .

Khloé Kardashian (r) spent the day getting "trolled" with her daughter and nieces. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The Best Mom and Aunt award clearly goes to the 39-year-old Good American mogul!

While most of the Kardashians were having a busy weekend, on Sunday, KoKo hit up a private screening of Trolls Band Together with her mini-me True and her nieces Dream, Stormi, and Chicago.

The Revenge Body star shared a photo dump via Instagram from the outing, with one snap featuring Khloé and True taking a cute selfie together.

More pics and clips showed The Kardashians star in a black hoodie and a slicked-back bun posing with her nieces, the trio of girls dancing while wearing Troll hair wigs, and the Trolls Band Together title card that welcomed viewers to the private viewing.

"TROLLS!!! This was the cutest movie!!! We laughed and sang throughout the whole movie! @trolls thank you so much," KoKo captioned the post.