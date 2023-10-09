Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson gets called out by son Prince's aunt!

Los Angeles, California - After The Kardashians' latest episode, Khloé Kardashian 's ex Tristan Thompson got dragged by his son Prince's aunt who claims he's an absentee father!

Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson was publicly slammed by hist first son's Aunt for his "appalling" behavior. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kaicyre & @realtristan13

After the most recent episode of the Kardashians in which Kim praises Tristan for being "a good friend and... a good dad," Jordan Craig's sister Kai slammed the 32-year-old NBA star via Instagram for not being present in her nephew's life.

In the post, Kai says that Tristan's behavior towards Prince is "appalling and inexcusable," writing, "It's so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can't seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince."

She also singled out Kim Kardashian, who praised the Cleveland Cavaliers player, saying, "That's nice if he's been a good friend to you, but let's consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man's character."

Kai also dispelled the rumors that Tristan pays for support, concluding, "@RealTristan13 you are NOT a good father if you can't be a good father to ALL of your children."