Khloé Kardashian confronts Tristan Thompson over cheating scandals
Los Angeles, California - On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian confronted Tristan Thompson about moving out of her house and addressed his past infidelities.
Last week, the 39-year-old Good American mogul explained that her ex was temporarily staying with her after the tragic death of his mother, Andrea.
"I definitely feel overwhelmed and I guess, stressed at times, but I'm not the one going through most of the pain here," Khloé said in her confessional.
But, things got interesting when the NBA player called the Revenge Body star his "person" while speaking about his past scandals.
"I think the thing that always sticks to my mind, it's like, I know how much I care about you, I know how much I love you," Tristan told Khloé.
"You're my best friend. I meet my person, how come I've done so much wrong things to them? Why put you through that?"
Yet, for Khloé, the sentimental term is something she's "struggled" hearing from Tristan given his past misdeeds.
Will Khloé Kardashian reconcile with Tristan Thompson?
Still, the reality star is all about good karma and told the Cleveland Cavaliers player that her family isn't an "eye for an eye" type of bunch.
"I want my karma just to always be great. And I'm not justifying anything you've done," she told Tristan.
"I mean, obviously, everything you did, it was f**ked up, and I'm strong enough that it's not going to break me."
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian shared why she's still friends with the athlete who she claims "stepped up" amid her struggles with Kanye West.
"It's so crazy because he's such a good friend and he's such a good dad, but he just couldn't get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend," the SKIMs mogul said in a confessional.
"You want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was are so f**ked up, I can't deny that, and we've had our talks about it and had our fights about it, but he's also shown so many decent things and has been a really good person and friend," Kim added.
