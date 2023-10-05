Khloé Kardashian confronts Tristan Thompson over cheating scandals

Los Angeles, California - On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian confronted Tristan Thompson about moving out of her house and addressed his past infidelities .

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a heart-to-heart about his past infidelities on The Kardashians. © Collage: IMAGO/Landmark Media

Last week, the 39-year-old Good American mogul explained that her ex was temporarily staying with her after the tragic death of his mother, Andrea.



"I definitely feel overwhelmed and I guess, stressed at times, but I'm not the one going through most of the pain here," Khloé said in her confessional.

But, things got interesting when the NBA player called the Revenge Body star his "person" while speaking about his past scandals.

"I think the thing that always sticks to my mind, it's like, I know how much I care about you, I know how much I love you," Tristan told Khloé.

"You're my best friend. I meet my person, how come I've done so much wrong things to them? Why put you through that?"

Yet, for Khloé, the sentimental term is something she's "struggled" hearing from Tristan given his past misdeeds.