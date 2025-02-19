Will Khloé Kardashian's new podcast cause problems for The Kardashians?

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian 's podcast, Khloé in Wonderland , is making waves on social media, but will her new career path come between her time on The Kardashians ?

Khloé Kardashian's new podcast may cause some trouble for her family's reality series, The Kardashians. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

An insider spilled to In Touch Weekly on Monday that KoKo has a lot of "passion" for her new series, which is separate from her family's reality TV show.

The tipster tattled that "Khloé isn't just being a tourist in the podcasting and interviewing space, she's wanted this for a while and slowly worked up to it, even shooting test interviews that have never aired anywhere in order to refine her interviewing skills."

But they added that the Good American mogul's podcast era comes amid a "clear restlessness about the reality franchise" that is allegedly leaving its future in question.

KoKo isn't the only Kar-Jenner with a separate business venture, and reportedly, each family member "is facing the daunting prospect of how to continue their own career sans family brand."

The Kardashians just began airing its sixth season, but the source added that Khloé is "totally serious" about turning her podcast into something bigger.

"Khloé, in particular, is deciding season-by-season if she wants to continue, and her hope is to get some kind of brand expansion of her podcast going in the meantime," the insider said.