Khloé Kardashian debuts fresh new hair color for winter

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has swapped out her lighter tresses for a darker new 'do ahead of the holidays!

The 40-year-old reality star had been rocking a lighter brunette style with honey highlights in recent weeks, but on Thursday, she debuted a much darker hue via her Instagram.

The post featured two selfies with her hair in dark, loose waves. KoKo gave a nod to the new color by adding four brown heart emojis to the caption.

Her new look was a hit with both fans and her famous family, as her older sister, Kourtney, wrote in the comments, "Stunning inside and out my sister."

The mom of two usually rocks variations of her natural dirty blonde hair color, but she surprised fans earlier this year with a fiery red 'do as part of a Good American campaign back in May.

But Khloé isn't the only member of the Kar-Jenner clan to go darker as fall enters its final stretch!