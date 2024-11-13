Kendall Jenner strips down as she reveals latest hair transformation!

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner said "bye-bye" to her blonde tresses and went back to her natural color in a smoldering shoot!

Kendall Jenner has ditched her honey-blonde color for her natural hair in a sexy new shoot. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

On Tuesday evening, the 29-year-old announced the end of her blonde era with new Instagram snaps, where she flaunted her new 'do in true supermodel style.



Kenny's photo dump featured the 818 Tequila mogul topless in black-and-white snaps, plus her new chin-length brunette bob.

Kendall's hair was feathered yet styled in a slicked-back look with a middle part as she covered her chest while giving several poses.

Still, we think it's safe to assume that the world will miss blonde Kenny!

The Kardashians star shocked fans when she unveiled her honey-blonde tresses back in September.

Kendall took her newly dyed hair, which was inspired by the late Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, all across the world, including Paris Fashion Week.