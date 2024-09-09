Khloé Kardashian gets messy on day out with kiddos True and Tatum

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian spent some quality – and messy! – time with her kiddos True and Tatum Thompson!

Khloé Kardashian (c.) enjoyed getting a slimed while having a day out with her kids True and Tatum Thompson (r.). © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

On Sunday, KoKo dropped footage from her visit to the Slime Museum with her tribe via her Instagram story.



The first post featured The Kardashian star posing with True and Tatum in front of colorful statues, captioning the snap, "We went to the slime museum."

The Good American owner donned a causal look for the family outing, rocking a black T-shirt, leggings, and sneakers, while her daughter wore a white T-shirt and matching shorts that featured purple designs on them.

KoKo's son, who was snuggled in his mom's arms, adorably sucked his thumb in a black graphic T-shirt and shorts.

The gym enthusiast then dropped a clip of the trio entering an area called "Sloomoo Falls," where the group prepared to get "slimed."

"Watch us get slimed," she wrote and added a link to her Snapchat for the full video.