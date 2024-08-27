Khloé Kardashian says she's "not ok" as she celebrates True's latest milestone

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian honored her daughter, True, on her first day of school with an epic, balloon-filled celebration!

Khloé Kardashian (l.) honored her daughter, True, on her first day of school with an epic, balloon-filled celebration! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian

The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to commemorate True's latest milestone.

"First Grade!!! True I am so proud of you!! I know you're going to have the most incredible year ahead of you!" Khloé wrote in the caption.

"I couldn't be happier for you my angel. I'm not ok but I'll pull it together by pick up time," she added.

The Good American mogul, who shares both of her kiddos with ex Tristan Thompson, shared 13 photos in the slideshow.

While it may have been True's big day, it was her little brother, Tatum, who stole the show with his camera-ready smile!

Elsewhere in the slideshow, six-year-old True was seen posing with the family's pet, a gray cat aptly named Grey Kitty.

All of the snaps were taken in front of an elaborate school-themed balloon display. Though the decór may seem over-the-top to most, it's become something of a staple for the Kar-Jenner clan.