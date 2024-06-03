Khloé Kardashian hits intense gym session after injury: "Working my way back"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has shared a look at her recovery after dealing with an unspecified injury.

Khloé Kardashian is back in the gym after suffering an injury two months ago. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

Over the weekend, the 39-year-old gym enthusiast was back in her happy place and documented her intense session, which she shared via Instagram.

KoKo was filmed breaking a sweat with her trainer Don Brooks, AKA Don-A-Matrix, while rocking an all-black gym fit from Fablectics.

She captioned the post, "I hurt myself and couldn't workout the way I wanted to for almost 2 months."

The Kardashians star added, "Working my way back little by little a few more weeks and I'll be there. Then, I have to stay ready so I don't need to get ready."

No one in the Kardashian clan loves the gym more than KoKo, who's made staying healthy and fit part of her daily lifestyle.

The Revenge Body host joked about her recent weight loss on the latest episode of The Kardashians, where she revealed that her "camel toe" disappeared after dropping some pounds.