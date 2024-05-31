Khloé Kardashian shocks fans as she spills unusual effect of her weight loss

Los Angeles, California - Reality star Khloé Kardashian dished on an unusual side effect of her weight loss during the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians!

Khloé Kardashian revealed her weight loss had made her camel toe "disappear." © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

As reported by TMZ reported, Khloé joined her half-sister Kylie Jenner on Thursday's episode of the Hulu series to talk about losing weight.

At one point, the 39-year-old said that when she managed to shed a few pounds, the weight loss also meant she lost something that was particularly annoying to her: her close friend "Camille."

By Camille, however, Khloé was not referring to a woman – but to her camel toe!

Camel toe is colloquially used to describe a fashion faux pas on the crotch of women's pants, typically caused by clothing with vertical tension in the crotch area.

While looser clothing or different styles of underwear may help solve the problem, Khloé has seemingly proven that a strict diet and a bit of exercise could do the trick just as well!

"Cause when I was fat, I had Camille. Now that I've been skinnier, Camille disappeared," the Good American founder joked.